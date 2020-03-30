Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said over 634,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19, had been reported so far.

Globally, 634,835 confirmed confirmed cases and 3,464 deaths have been recorded, the WHO said in its daily situation report.

Since the organisation's previous update, only one new country/territory/area has reported its first case of COVID-19 - The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The report cited data from national governments as of 10 am Central European Time (CET) on March 29.

In India, 1,024 cases and 27 deaths have been reported so far, and 96 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 29 apologised for the difficulties caused by the 21-ay nationwide lockdown, as several migrant labourers fled cities and walked to their native villages.

China, where the first COVID-19 cases were reported, on March 29 recorded a fourth consecutive day of decline in new cases. The country's Hubei province, initially the epicentre of the outbreak, did not report any new cases for the sixth straight day.

The US, which now has the highest number of infections, has recorded 103,321 cases and 1,668 deaths, as per the WHO's update.

"The COVID-19 Solidarity Fund has now received donations of more than $ 108 million, from 203,000 individuals and organizations," the WHO added in its report.