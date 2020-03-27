App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic update March 27: Global death toll nears 21,000

Globally, 462,684 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20,834 deaths have been recorded so far, the WHO said in its daily situation report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said over 20,800 people had died due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Forbes, on the other hand, reported that nearly 23,000 people had died.

Globally, 462,684 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20,834 deaths have been recorded so far, the WHO said in its daily situation report.

The report cited data from national governments as of 10 am Central European Time (CET) on March 26.

Close

Since the organisation's previous update, three new countries/territories/areas have reported their first cases of the novel coronavirus.

related news

Out of these, two were in the African Region and one in the Region of the Americas.

"The United Nations launched a $2 billion COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan to support the world’s most vulnerable countries," the WHO added.

In India, the number of confirmed cases is approaching 700, with 16 deaths reported so far, according to the health ministry's latest figures.

Coronavirus India LIVE updates

India is in a nationwide lockdown till April 14, an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

"We call on all countries who have introduced so-called “lockdown” measures to use this time to attack the virus," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on March 25.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 08:43 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.