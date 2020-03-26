Coronavirus pandemic update March 26: Over 4 lakh infected, no new local transmission in China for second day

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has informed that as of March 25 over 414,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, have been recorded.

As per WHO's daily situation report, since the outbreak as many as 414,179 confirmed cases and 18,440 deaths have been reported. All data was collated from national authorities as of 10 am Central European Time (CET) or 2.30 PM IST on March 25.

Since WHO's previous update, two new countries/territories/areas have reported their first cases of coronavirus. Out of these, one was in the Western Pacific Region and the other in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

China, the country where the outbreak took place, has reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus infections as of March 26. The country, however, recorded fresh imported cases as it begins opening its borders.

In India, over 600 cases have been recorded so far and 10 people have lost their lives, according to the health ministry. Out of the confirmed cases of COVID-19, as many as 43 have recovered in India.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on March 25 called the coronavirus pandemic “Public Enemy No 1”.