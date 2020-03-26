App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic update March 26: Over 4 lakh infected, no new local transmission in China for second day

Since the outbreak of the disease, as many as 414,179 confirmed cases and 18,440 deaths have been reported, the WHO said in its daily situation report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has informed that as of March 25 over 414,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, have been recorded.

As per WHO's daily situation report, since the outbreak as many as 414,179 confirmed cases and 18,440 deaths have been reported. All data was collated from national authorities as of 10 am Central European Time (CET) or 2.30 PM IST on March 25.

Since WHO's previous update, two new countries/territories/areas have reported their first cases of coronavirus. Out of these, one was in the Western Pacific Region and the other in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

China, the country where the outbreak took place, has reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus infections as of March 26. The country, however, recorded fresh imported cases as it begins opening its borders.

Follow all the updates by clicking here to see our dedicated LIVE blog
In India, over 600 cases have been recorded so far and 10 people have lost their lives, according to the health ministry. Out of the confirmed cases of COVID-19, as many as 43 have recovered in India.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on March 25 called the coronavirus pandemic “Public Enemy No 1”.

“We have overcome many pandemics and crises before. We will overcome this one, too. The question is how large a price we will pay,” he said, as quoted by CNBC.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 09:19 am

