Coronavirus pandemic update March 25: Number of global cases crosses 372,000

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in its latest situation report on COVID-19, has noted that the number of reported cases of the fatal disease around the world has now surpassed 372,000.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, 372,757 cases have been reported aside from as many as 16,231 deaths, the WHO said in its daily situation report.

The report cited data from national governments as of 10 am CET (Central European Time (CET).

Since the global health body's previous update, four new countries/territories/areas have reported their first cases of the novel coronavirus.

Out of these, three are in the Region of the Americas and one in the South-East Asia Region.

With over 42,000 confirmed cases, the US might soon become the next epicentre of the virus.

In India, over 500 cases and 11 deaths have been reported so far. On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown period starting from March 25 in an effort to contain the spread of the disease.

Relief measures are ongoing as more and more countries strengthen their health infrastructure.

The WHO added that it delivered a new shipment of emergency medical supplies to Iran as a part of relief measures.

The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund has raised over $70 million in just 10 days, the WHO said.

"WHO and its partners are constantly working to strengthen the chains of essential COVID-19 supplies," the report said.