Coronavirus pandemic update March 24: Number of global cases crosses 300,000

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 23 said the number of global cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 has crossed 300,000.

Since the outbreak began, as many as 332,930 confirmed cases and 14,510 deaths have been recorded, the WHO said in its daily situation report.

The report cited data from national governments as of 10 am CET (Central European Time (CET) on March 23.

Since the WHO's previous update, three new countries/territories/areas have reported their first cases of COVID-19.

Of these, one was in the African Region, one in the Region of the Americas, and one in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

In India, over 470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths have been reported so far. 30 Indian states/union territories have implemented complete lockdowns.

Domestic flights have been suspended with effect from March 25. International flights were already suspended on March 22.

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on March 23.

“But we are not prisoners to statistics. We’re not helpless bystanders. We can change the trajectory of this pandemic,” Tedros said.