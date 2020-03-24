App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic update March 24: Number of global cases crosses 300,000

Since the outbreak began, as many as 332,930 confirmed cases and 14,510 deaths have been recorded, the WHO said in its daily situation report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 23 said the number of global cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 has crossed 300,000.

Since the outbreak began, as many as 332,930 confirmed cases and 14,510 deaths have been recorded, the WHO said in its daily situation report.

The report cited data from national governments as of 10 am CET (Central European Time (CET) on March 23.

Close

Since the WHO's previous update, three new countries/territories/areas have reported their first cases of COVID-19.

related news

Follow all the updates by clicking here to see our dedicated LIVE blog
Explainer | How does COVID-19 compare to other pandemics, outbreaks?

In Pics | RIL sets up India's first dedicated COVID-19 hospital

Of these, one was in the African Region, one in the Region of the Americas, and one in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

In India, over 470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths have been reported so far. 30 Indian states/union territories have implemented complete lockdowns.

Domestic flights have been suspended with effect from March 25. International flights were already suspended on March 22.

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on March 23.

“But we are not prisoners to statistics. We’re not helpless bystanders. We can change the trajectory of this pandemic,” Tedros said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 09:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #WHO #world

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.