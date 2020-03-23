Coronavirus pandemic update March 23: Global death toll crosses 12,700

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that 12,784 people had died worldwide so far due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19.

In its daily situation report on the pandemic, the WHO said 26,069 fresh cases and 1,600 new deaths were reported.

The report cited data received from national governments as of 11.59 pm on March 21.

Since the WHO's previous update, four new countries/territories/areas/ from the African region have reported their first cases of COVID-19.

In India, 329 confirmed cases and seven deaths have been reported, according to the health ministry's latest figures.

On March 22, the Indian Railways said it was suspending passenger train services till March 31. The central government also advised lockdown of 75 districts across the country.

In the US, the death toll has crossed 400, and over 32,000 confirmed cases have been reported.

In China, where the coronavirus outbreak began, all new cases recorded on March 22 were imported.

The WHO also said there had been instances of individuals disguising themselves as WHO to steal money or sensitive information.