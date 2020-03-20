App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic update March 20: Number of global cases crosses 200,000

Since the WHO's previous update, seven new countries/territories/areas have reported their first cases of COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The number of global cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, has crossed 200,000, the World Health Organisation said.

Worldwide, 209,839 confirmed cases and 8,778 deaths have been reported since the outbreak began, WHO said in its daily situation report.

The WHO cited data reported by national governments as of 10 am Central European Time (around 2.30 pm IST) on March 19.

Since the WHO's previous update, seven new countries/territories/areas have reported their first cases of COVID-19.

Out of these, three are in the African Region, two in the Region of the Americas, one in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and one in the European region.

According to the health ministry, there are 171 active cases of coronavirus. 19 patients have been cured and/or discharged. Four deaths have been recorded so far in India.

The WHO said a new protocol has been devised to determine the extent of COVID-19 infection in the population.

"A new protocol to investigate the extent of COVID-19 infection in the population, as determined by positive antibody tests in the general population has been developed," the report stated.

"Many uncertainties remain as to certain epidemiological, seroepidemiological (related to identifying antibodies in the population), clinical and virological characteristics of the virus and associated disease," the WHO said.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 09:32 am

