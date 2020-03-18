App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic update March 17: 8 new countries record first cases

The WHO said that India has reported 137 cases of COVID-19, and three deaths.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The World Health Organisation (WHO), on March 17, said eight new countries/territories/areas had reported their first cases of coronavirus, aka COVID-19.

Out of these eight, three were in the African Region, three were in the Region of the Americas, one in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and one in the Western Pacific Region.

Globally, 179,112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,426 deaths have been reported since the outbreak began, the WHO stated in its daily situation report.

Close

Since the organisation's previous update, there have been 11,526 fresh cases and 475 new deaths across the world.

related news

The WHO cited data reported by national governments as of 10 am Central European Time (around 2.30 pm IST) on March 17.

Ac per the WHO, India has reported 137 cases of COVID-19, and three deaths. This is in line with the health ministry's latest figures, which adds that 14 patients have been cured or discharged.

"If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not travelled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low," the WHO said.

In a virtual press conference, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged nations to test every suspected case.

“We have a simple message for all countries: Test, test, test. Test every suspected case. If they test positive, isolate them and find out who they have been in contact with two days before they developed symptoms and test those people, too,” Tedros said, as quoted by CNBC.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 08:54 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #World News

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

