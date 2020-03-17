Coronavirus pandemic update March 17: Global cases of COVID-19 now more than China

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths outside of China have now exceeded the total number of cases in the country, the World Health Organisation has informed.

In China, as per the latest reports, there were 81,077 confirmed cases with 3,218 deaths. But outside of China, there are now 86,434 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,388 deaths on record.

The WHO said it will no longer mention the total number of cases in China separately in its daily situation report.

The outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19, took place in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province.

The WHO cited data reported by national governments as of 10 AM Central European Time (around 2:30 pm IST) on March 16.

Four new countries/territories/areas have reported their first cases of coronavirus since the WHO's previous update.

Out of these four, two are in the African Region, one in the European region and one in the Region of the Americas, the report said.

Globally, 167,511 cases of coronavirus infection and 6,606 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak, the report added.

The WHO said India has reported 114 confirmed cases and two deaths, in line with the health ministry's official figures.

"The WHO COVID-19 Incident Management Team is working closely with partners across all levels to provide support to countries, strengthen technical and operational networking and collaboration, and support operational coordination of the global response," the report stated.