App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic update March 17: Global cases of COVID-19 now more than China

Globally, 167,511 cases of coronavirus infection and 6,606 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak, the WHO said in its daily situation report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths outside of China have now exceeded the total number of cases in the country, the World Health Organisation has informed.

In China, as per the latest reports, there were 81,077 confirmed cases with 3,218 deaths. But outside of China, there are now 86,434 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,388 deaths on record.

The WHO said it will no longer mention the total number of cases in China separately in its daily situation report.

Close

The outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19, took place in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province.

related news

The WHO cited data reported by national governments as of 10 AM Central European Time (around 2:30 pm IST) on March 16.

Four new countries/territories/areas have reported their first cases of coronavirus since the WHO's previous update.

Out of these four, two are in the African Region, one in the European region and one in the Region of the Americas, the report said.

Globally, 167,511 cases of coronavirus infection and 6,606 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak, the report added.

The WHO said India has reported 114 confirmed cases and two deaths, in line with the health ministry's official figures.

"The WHO COVID-19 Incident Management Team is working closely with partners across all levels to provide support to countries, strengthen technical and operational networking and collaboration, and support operational coordination of the global response," the report stated.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 09:50 am

tags #coronavirus #India #WHO #world

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.