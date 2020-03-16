App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic update March 16: Nine new countries report their first cases of COVID-19

Globally, 10,982 fresh cases and 343 new deaths were reported since the WHO's previous update.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Nine new countries/territories/areas have reported their first cases of coronavirus, aka COVID-19, said the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Of these nine cases, seven were in the African region, one in Europe and one in the region of Americas, the WHO said in its latest daily situation report.

Globally, 10,982 fresh cases and 343 new deaths were reported since the organisation's previous update.

Close

It cited data reported by national governments as of 10 am Central European Time (around 2:30 pm IST) on March 15.

related news

India has so far reported 110 confirmed cases and two deaths so far, according to the health ministry's official figures.

"If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not travelled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low," the WHO said.

The WHO also highlighted its efforts in Iraq to contain the spread of the virus.

"A WHO high-level technical mission concluded a visit to Iraq to support the Iraqi Ministry of Health in their COVID-19 prevention and containment measures," the report said.

The WHO is working towards establishing three negative-pressure (contagious respiratory disease isolation) rooms in Baghdad, Erbil and Basra.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 09:02 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.