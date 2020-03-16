Coronavirus pandemic update March 16: Nine new countries report their first cases of COVID-19

Nine new countries/territories/areas have reported their first cases of coronavirus, aka COVID-19, said the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Of these nine cases, seven were in the African region, one in Europe and one in the region of Americas, the WHO said in its latest daily situation report.

Globally, 10,982 fresh cases and 343 new deaths were reported since the organisation's previous update.

It cited data reported by national governments as of 10 am Central European Time (around 2:30 pm IST) on March 15.

India has so far reported 110 confirmed cases and two deaths so far, according to the health ministry's official figures.

"If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not travelled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low," the WHO said.

The WHO also highlighted its efforts in Iraq to contain the spread of the virus.

"A WHO high-level technical mission concluded a visit to Iraq to support the Iraqi Ministry of Health in their COVID-19 prevention and containment measures," the report said.

The WHO is working towards establishing three negative-pressure (contagious respiratory disease isolation) rooms in Baghdad, Erbil and Basra.