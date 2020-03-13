Coronavirus pandemic update March 13: No need to give up, says WHO

Characterising the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic "does not mean that countries should give up", the World Health Organisation has said.

"This is a controllable pandemic. Countries that decide to give up on fundamental public health measures may end up with a larger problem, and a heavier burden on the health system that requires more severe measures to control," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Globally, there are 125,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,613 deaths, the WHO said in its daily situation report.

It cited data reported by national governments as of 10 am Central European Time (around 2:30 pm IST) on March 12.

India has 74 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 17 are foreign nationals, according to the health ministry.

India reported its first fatality from coronavirus on March 12. A 76-year old man from Karnataka, who passed away on March 10, was later confirmed as a case of COVID-19.

Four new countries/territories/areas - French Polynesia, Turkey, Honduras and Côte d’Ivoire - have reported their first cases of coronavirus.

The COVID-19 Clinical Network is working with countries to improve availability of oxygen and biomedical equipment.

"A recent surge in critically ill patients requiring mechanical ventilation has strained some health systems and exhausted biomedical supplies and staff. This has highlighted the need to better support health systems become ready for such a surge in cases," the WHO said.