you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic update April 2: Number of global cases crosses 820,000

Globally, 827,419 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, and 40,777 deaths, according to the WHO's situation dashboard.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Across the world, over 820,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported so far, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Globally, 827,419 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, and 40,777 deaths, according to the WHO's situation dashboard.

The live tally of the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases globally has crossed 900,000 as per Johns Hopkins University data on Coronavirus.

The data was last updated at 6 pm Central European Time (CET) on April 1.

"Public health and social measures to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 must be implemented with the full engagement of all members of society," the WHO said in its daily situation report.

Three new countries/territories/areas have reported the advent of Coronavirus since the WHO's previous update, namely,  Botswana, Burundi, and Sierra Leone.

In India, 437 new cases were reported on April 1, taking the total number of infections to 1,834. The death toll in the country rose to 41.

A resident of Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, who was tested positive for COVID-19, passed away on April 1.

China, where the outbreak began, reported only 36 new cases on April 1, almost all of whom were individuals who arrived from other countries. But this number does not include the number of asymptomatic infections, which the country reported for the first time.

On April 1, France became the fourth country whose death toll has crossed 4,000, after Italy, Spain and the US.

According to a Reuters report, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said debt relief is necessary to help developing countries fight the coronavirus pandemic.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 08:52 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #world

