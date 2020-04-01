Coronavirus pandemic update April 1: Global death toll crosses 36,000; 187,00 people tested positive so far in US

The global death toll due to the novel coronavirus has crossed 36,000, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO situation dashboard says 754,948 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 36,571 deaths have been recorded.

The data was last updated at 6.30 pm Central European time (CET) on March 31.

India has so far reported 1,397 cases and 35 deaths since the outbreak began.

States are working to identify attendees of an event held at Markaz Nizamuddin, the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi. Nearly 100 people who attended the event have tested positive for COVID-19, and 2,100 people have been evacuated from the building.

Individuals from several nations, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia, attended the religious gathering held in March.

In the US, nearly 3,900 people have already died from COVID-19, and 187,00 people have tested positive so far.

The US is creating makeshift hospitals near major cities, amid increasing pressure on the healthcare system, Reuters reported.

The UK reported a 27 percent jump in new deaths on Monday, bringing the country's total death toll to 1,789.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres called the COVID-19 pandemic the 'greatest test since World War II', the BBC reported.