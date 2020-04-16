App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 08:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises from 861 to 13,729

"327,608 people have been tested of which 103,093 tested positive," the health ministry said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The United Kingdom's death toll from COVID-19 in hospitals rose from 861 to 13,729, as of 1600 GMT on April 15, the health ministry said.

It was the biggest daily rise in five days.

Deaths in English hospitals rose by 740 to 12,396, the national health service said.

"40 of the 740 patients (aged between 45 and 93 years old) had no known underlying health condition," the health service said. The previous toll was 11,656.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 08:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #Health Ministry #UK #World News

