App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 08:06 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | UK economy could shrink by 35% in April-June period: OBR

Britain's economy could shrink by 35% in the April-June period because of the government's coronavirus shutdown but then bounce back quickly, the country's independent budget forecasters said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Britain's economy could shrink by 35% in the April-June period because of the government's coronavirus shutdown but then bounce back quickly, the country's independent budget forecasters said on Tuesday.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said in a projection that Britain's budget deficit could hit 273 billion pounds ($342.23 billion) in the 2020/21 financial year, five times the OBR's previous estimate and equivalent to 14% of gross domestic product.

The projection was based on the assumption that the shutdown lasts for three months followed by another three-month period during which restrictions are gradually lifted, the OBR said.

Close
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 08:00 am

tags #Britain #coronavirus #Economy #OBR #UK #World News

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.