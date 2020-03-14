App
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic: UAE, Qatar restrict visas as part of measures to contain virus

The UAE will suspend visa issuance starting March 17, the official news agency WAM reported, citing immigration authorities, adding that foreign diplomats would be exempted.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar announced on March 14 restrictions on visas, as part of measures to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

The UAE will suspend visa issuance starting March 17, the official news agency WAM reported, citing immigration authorities, adding that foreign diplomats would be exempted.

Qatar will on March 15 stop issuing visas on arrival to several European nationalities, the government communication office said.

First Published on Mar 14, 2020 08:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Qatar #UAE

