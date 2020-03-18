Coronavirus pandemic: Trump slammed for calling COVID-19 ‘Chinese Virus’

United States President Donald Trump drew backlash on March 17 for posting a message on social media where he referred to the Novel Coronavirus as “Chinese Virus”.



The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

He had taken to Twitter to announce that his administration will be supporting all industries that have been hit by the outbreak of COVID-19. However, instead of calling the deadly and contagious disease by its name, he called it the “Chinese Virus” – referring to its country of origin – China.

His tweet drew instant flak from social media users, including several noted personalities such as the head of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Trump was criticised for using a term that has the potential of resulting in further racial profiling of Asians.

Asians and people with similar facial features have already been facing the brunt of the disease that has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide, just because Coronavirus pandemic originated in China.



If you’re looking for someone to pin this crisis on, try the guy who made up a phony Google website or promised testing kits that he STILL hasn’t delivered.

Our Asian-American communities — people YOU serve — are already suffering. They don’t need you fueling more bigotry. https://t.co/jjcO7treC2 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 17, 2020



When officially naming the coronavirus as COVID-19, the World Health Organization specifically declared that it didn’t want to include any type of geographic or ethnic description of the virus that could inflame hatred. Trump calling it the Chinese Virus is beyond reprehensible.

— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 16, 2020



Trump just tweeted “Chinese virus” Say hello to 25 years of Asian American kids taking hell for no sin of their own. He knows exactly what he’s doing.

This guy is a nightmare. A pig. — Nate McMurray for Congress 2020 (@Nate_McMurray) March 17, 2020



And I hate bringing more attention to the fact that he said Chinese virus... but I’d like us to continue to look out for our Asian brothers and sisters who are experiencing attacks against them because people are assuming they have the virus because they are Chinese https://t.co/NPvwUKn95Q

— aj rafael (@ajRAFAEL) March 17, 2020



Donald Trump is showing his true, racist colours by calling it the "Chinese Virus"

It's not the "Chinese Virus". It's a global pandemic — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) March 16, 2020



Cool, back to the racism again. That will stop this virus!

— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 16, 2020

With that thought in mind, several other Twitter users pointed out how this could even put Asian Americans in danger of racial attacks.

Prior to this, Trump had referred to COVID-19 as a “foreign virus” once and also retweeted a message where the disease was referred to as the “China Virus”.

A day after facing immense backlash for referring to the Novel Coronavirus as the “Chinese Virus”, United States President Donald Trump defended himself and said it was a “very accurate term”.

Standing by his words, even in the face of criticism that it might lead to racial profiling of Asian Americans, he claimed it was a "tit-for-tat" manner to deal with China, said a report by The New York Post.

At a White Housing briefing he said: “China was putting out false information that US military spread the disease in the country, which is false. So instead of arguing with them, I decided to call it where it (COVID-19) came from -- it did come from China.”