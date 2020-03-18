App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Trump slammed for calling COVID-19 ‘Chinese Virus’

Trump later defended it by saying it was a "tit-for-tat" manner to deal with China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

United States President Donald Trump drew backlash on March 17 for posting a message on social media where he referred to the Novel Coronavirus as “Chinese Virus”.

He had taken to Twitter to announce that his administration will be supporting all industries that have been hit by the outbreak of COVID-19. However, instead of calling the deadly and contagious disease by its name, he called it the “Chinese Virus” – referring to its country of origin – China.

His tweet drew instant flak from social media users, including several noted personalities such as the head of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Trump was criticised for using a term that has the potential of resulting in further racial profiling of Asians.

Asians and people with similar facial features have already been facing the brunt of the disease that has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide, just because Coronavirus pandemic originated in China.

With that thought in mind, several other Twitter users pointed out how this could even put Asian Americans in danger of racial attacks.





Prior to this, Trump had referred to COVID-19 as a “foreign virus” once and also retweeted a message where the disease was referred to as the “China Virus”.

A day after facing immense backlash for referring to the Novel Coronavirus as the “Chinese Virus”, United States President Donald Trump defended himself and said it was a “very accurate term”.

Standing by his words, even in the face of criticism that it might lead to racial profiling of Asian Americans, he claimed it was a "tit-for-tat" manner to deal with China, said a report by The New York Post.

At a White Housing briefing he said: “China was putting out false information that US military spread the disease in the country, which is false. So instead of arguing with them, I decided to call it where it (COVID-19) came from -- it did come from China.”

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 11:17 am

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #Health #world

