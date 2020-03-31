Coronavirus pandemic | Trump says guidelines to slow COVID-19 spread may get tougher

"The guidelines will be very much as they are, maybe even toughened up a little bit," he told reporters in remarks at the White House.
US President Donald Trump said on March 30 that he may toughen up current guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 2000 Americans."The guidelines will be very much as they are, maybe even toughened up a little bit," he told reporters in remarks at the White House.
First Published on Mar 31, 2020 07:15 am