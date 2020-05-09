App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 08:00 AM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | Trump reaches out to world leaders on coronavirus, global economy

Trump and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia discussed the latest positive developments in defeating the coronavirus pandemic and re-energising global economies, the White House said in a readout of the call.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump reached out to several world leaders, including those from Germany and Saudi Arabia, to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the global economy on Friday, the White House said.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of stability in global energy markets and reaffirmed the strong United States-Saudi defence partnership, it said.

Trump and King Salman also discussed other critical regional and bilateral issues and their cooperation as leaders of the G7 and G20, respectively, the readout of the call said.

In a separate phone call with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, the two leaders discussed positive developments in defeating the coronavirus pandemic, research efforts and reopening the American and German economies.

"The President thanked the Chancellor for Germany's strong response to the pandemic. The two leaders also discussed critical regional and bilateral issues," the White House said.

Trump spoke with Merkel to commemorate and reflect upon the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. He thanked her for her elegant message, the readout said.

According to the White House, Trump also spoke with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin of Malaysia to discuss efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The president thanked Muhyiddin for his government's assistance with Project Air Bridge and efforts to keep supply chains open.

"The two leaders committed to continue working together to promote a swift economic recovery and enhance the United States-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership," the White House said.

First Published on May 9, 2020 07:38 am

