App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus Pandemic: Thailand reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, raising total to 721

The new cases include 20 patients linked to previous cases, 10 new imported cases, and 92 cases that tested positive and are awaiting an investigation into how they contracted the disease

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Thailand has 122 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 721, a health ministry spokesman said on Monday at a news conference.

The new cases include 20 patients linked to previous cases, 10 new imported cases, and 92 cases that tested positive and are awaiting an investigation into how they contracted the disease, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman said.

Thailand has recorded one death since the outbreak while 52 patients have recovered and gone home while 668 are still being treated in hospitals.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 10:10 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Thailand

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.