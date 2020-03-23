Coronavirus Pandemic: Thailand reports 122 new COVID-19 cases, raising total to 721

Thailand has 122 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 721, a health ministry spokesman said on Monday at a news conference.

The new cases include 20 patients linked to previous cases, 10 new imported cases, and 92 cases that tested positive and are awaiting an investigation into how they contracted the disease, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman said.

Thailand has recorded one death since the outbreak while 52 patients have recovered and gone home while 668 are still being treated in hospitals.