App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 08:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | Thai clinic offers mini face mask for up close beauty treatments

The idea of the mask, which uses a narrower protective strip to expose more of the face, is so that doctors can conduct procedures while limiting contact with the nose and mouth.

Reuters

As Thai businesses modify their work practices after coming out of lockdown, a beauty clinic in Bangkok has devised a mini face mask for clients receiving up close and personal cosmetic treatments during the era of the coronavirus.

The idea of the mask, which uses a narrower protective strip to expose more of the face, is so that doctors can conduct procedures while limiting contact with the nose and mouth.

"At first, I thought it was weird but it is actually really great because it's specifically designed to keep us safe during facial treatments," said Kannika Sae-Ngow, a customer at the Waleerat Clinic who was receiving a laser treatment on Tuesday.

Close

The clinic does not currently sell the masks and say they have about 100 that can be disinfected and re-used.

related news

"We also plan to design other versions of these masks that can cover part of a nose so that doctors can treat the nose without having to take the masks off," said Wisarut Krimthungthong, the clinic's chief marketing officer.

The clinic is also taking other precautions including reducing the number of clients each day to 15 from more than 100 previously to allow for temperature screening and other health checks.

Staff are also using a plastic shield during treatments and some administrative operations have gone online.

"It has reduced the amount of time customers have to spend here to roughly less than an hour," said clinic founder Waleerat Thaweebanchongsin.

Thailand is now in its third phrase of relaxing restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, which includes allowing beauty clinics to resume business.

The Southeast Asian country has seen just over 3,000 COVID-19 infections and 58 deaths, but has reported no local transmission in the past week.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 08:23 pm

tags #Bangkok #Business #coronavirus #Thailand #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Global air passenger traffic plunges 94.3% in April: IATA

Global air passenger traffic plunges 94.3% in April: IATA

Retailers received ‘little support' from banks to tide over COVID crisis: RAI Survey

Retailers received ‘little support' from banks to tide over COVID crisis: RAI Survey

Cauliflower and cheaper beer as Prague puts local tourists first

Cauliflower and cheaper beer as Prague puts local tourists first

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.