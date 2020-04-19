Coronavirus pandemic | Spain sees sharp drop in daily COVID-19 death toll

The total fatalities in Spain, the third hardest-hit country in the world after the US and Italy, have reached 20,453, the health ministry said.
Spain registered Sunday a sharp drop in the daily death toll from coronavirus, with the number falling to 410 from 565.
Infections rose to 195,344, with 4,218 new cases in the past 24 hours.
First Published on Apr 19, 2020 04:45 pm