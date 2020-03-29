App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Spain announces record 838 virus deaths in 24 hours

The number of confirmed cases in Spain has now reached 78,797 after an increase of 9.1 per cent in one day

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Spain confirmed another 838 deaths in 24 hours from coronavirus on Sunday, a new daily record bringing the total number of deaths to 6,528, according to health ministry figures.

The number of confirmed cases in Spain has now reached 78,797 -- after an increase of 9.1 per cent in one day -- as the country battles the world's second most deadly outbreak.

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 04:31 pm

tags #coronavirus #Spain #World News

