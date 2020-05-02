App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | South Korea continuing downturn of new cases

Figures released by South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought national figures to 10,780 cases and 250 virus-related deaths.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Korea has reported six fresh cases of the new coronavirus, continuing a month-long streak of below 100. Infections continue to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, where no new cases were detected.

At least 1,081 cases have been linked to international arrivals, but these cases have also declined in recent weeks as the government strengthened border controls, such as enforcing 14-day quarantines on all passengers coming from overseas.

With its caseload slowing, government officials have been relaxing social distancing guidelines and shifting focus to ease the shock on the economy. During the first three months of the year, the economy saw its worst contraction since late 2008 as the pandemic hit both domestic consumption and exports.

Health authorities still raise concern about a broader “quiet spread” and is planning antibody tests to learn how widespread the virus is.

First Published on May 2, 2020 08:39 am

