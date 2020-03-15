App
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 07:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | Singapore reports 14 new cases, records biggest daily jump

Singapore has confirmed a total 226 cases of the virus so far, with 105 having fully recovered. Nine of the cases confirmed on Sunday are imported.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Singapore on March 15 confirmed 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus, its health ministry said, marking the biggest daily increase of the infection in the city-state.

Singapore has confirmed a total 226 cases of the virus so far, with 105 having fully recovered. Nine of the cases confirmed on Sunday are imported.

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Sinapore #world

