Coronavirus pandemic | Singapore reports 14 new cases, records biggest daily jump

Singapore has confirmed a total 226 cases of the virus so far, with 105 having fully recovered. Nine of the cases confirmed on Sunday are imported.
First Published on Mar 15, 2020 07:35 pm