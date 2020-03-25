Coronavirus pandemic | Scientists warned of novel coronavirus outbreak in China in 2007

More than a decade before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a study had suggested that China was a 'time bomb' for novel coronavirus.

The study was published in the journal Clinical Microbiology Reviews in 2007, a Times Now report stated. It was carried out by a team of researchers who were particularly concerned about the practice of eating exotic mammals in southern China.

The study has resurfaced again at a time when the novel coronavirus has claimed nearly 20,000 lives across the globe in just a few months as it talks about the probability of China having a 'large reservoir of SARS-CoV-like viruses in horseshoe bats'.

It had warned: “The possibility of the re-emergence of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and other novel viruses from animals or laboratories and therefore the need for preparedness should not be ignored.”

One must note here that coronaviruses have a tendency to mutate to a new genetic combination that can lead to newer outbreaks of diseases unknown to mankind.

The Sars outbreak had shaken the world 17 years ago, but the death toll from that virus was far lesser than that of COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, has infected lakhs of people across the world, as against a few thousands in the case of Sars.