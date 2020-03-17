App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Russia begins testing potential COVID-19 vaccine

"The prototypes have been created. We are starting laboratory testing on animals, to ensure effectiveness and safety," Ilnaz Imatdinov of the Vector Institute in Siberia told the Vesti Novosibirsk television channel on March 16.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Representative Image: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Russian scientists have begun to test vaccine prototypes for the new coronavirus, and plan to present the most effective one by June, a laboratory chief at a state biotech institute said. Russia has reported 93 cases of infection but no deaths, according to official numbers published on March 17.

"In June we will present one or two showing the best results." Vector Institute is a state virology and biotechnology centre in Novosibirsk, which previously worked on vaccines for the Ebola virus.

"In June we will present one or two showing the best results." Vector Institute is a state virology and biotechnology centre in Novosibirsk, which previously worked on vaccines for the Ebola virus.

According to the state health watchdog, which oversees the institute, Russia has tested about 116,000 people for the coronavirus since March 16.

The country has announced that it is closing borders to all foreign nationals beginning Wednesday as part of measures to halt the spread of the virus.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 07:25 pm

