Coronavirus pandemic | Ralph Lauren to make masks, gowns for medical workers

Joining the chorus of brands and corporates that are lending support to fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Ralph Lauren will now produce masks and gowns for medical workers in the US, the designer announced on March 26.

The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation will make 250,000 masks and 25,000 isolation gowns, and donate $10 million (approx. Rs 75 crore) towards “global response to the pandemic”, as per a report by the BBC.

The brand is not alone, San Francisco-based Gap also said its factories will make protective gear for medical workers, while its global supply chain connections would be used to acquire masks and gowns, the report added.

In Canada, luxury coat brand Canada Goose said it will produce scrubs and gowns for healthcare workers at two previously closed facilities in the country.

“Now is the time to put our manufacturing resources and capabilities to work for the greater good," CEO of Canada Goose Dani Reiss said.

Earlier, Louis Vuitton owner LVMH said it would divert three perfume factories to manufacture hand sanitisers for hospitals in France.

Besides fashion brands, automakers worldwide, including Indian majors Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors have come forward to use their manufacturing set-up to ramp up production of lifesaving ventilators.