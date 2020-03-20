Coronavirus pandemic | Playboy ends US print edition, moves to digital

Playboy is ending its US print edition with the coronavirus pandemic forcing the men's lifestyle publisher to accelerate its move to digital. However, some special editions may be printed.

In an open letter to the team and partners, Playboy Enterprises chief executive officer Ben Kohn said, “As the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic to content production and the supply chain became clearer and clearer, we were forced to accelerate a conversation we've been having internally: the question of how to transform our US print product to better suit what consumers want today, and how to utilize our industry-leading content production capabilities to engage in a cultural conversation each and every day, rather than just every three months.

“With all of this in mind, we have decided that our Spring 2020 Issue, which arrives on US newsstands and as a digital download this week, will be our final printed publication for the year in the US,” said Kohn.

He further announced that the magazine would move to “a digital-first publishing schedule” for all of its content including the Playboy Interview, 20Q, the Playboy Advisor and Playmate pictorials.

In 2021, Playboy is expected to bring back printed offerings, as Kohn said, “In 2021, alongside our digital content offerings and new consumer product launches, we will bring back fresh and innovative printed offerings in a variety of new forms–through special editions, partnerships with the most provocative creators, timely collections and much more.”

Over the past 66 years, it has become far more than a magazine, said Kohn.

"We drive over $3 billion in annual consumer spend worldwide," he said, adding that they reach hundreds of millions of eyeballs every year, across all genders.

“We look forward to continuing to work together with all of you to keep our business strong and growing,” Kohn concluded.