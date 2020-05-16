Coronavirus pandemic | Parents struggle to educate children in Venezuela amid lockdown

Around 5 million Venezuelans have fled amid a deep economic crisis, and many are staying without reliable electricity and running water. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Venezuela went on lockdown shortly after the first cases of the novel coronavirus were discovered in mid-March. Around 5 million Venezuelans have fled amid a deep economic crisis, and many are staying without reliable electricity and running water. While parents say they want their children to complete the school year even from home, not every family in Venezuela has access to the internet or smartphones. Those who have internet access are also facing problems with their network. (Image: AP) 2/12 With schools shut down amid the new coronavirus pandemic, students with connectivity receive online instruction. But for students who can’t get online at all, the school set up cardboard boxes in the cafeteria where parents drop off their child’s homework. Teachers correct it and put it in notebooks to be picked up along with another two weeks of homework. (Image: AP) 3/12 Maria Figueroa, fails to connect to the internet to send pictures of her sons' homework back to their teachers, from the roof of her apartment, which has gone two weeks without running water in the Catia neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, May 6, 2020. (Image: AP) 4/12 Maria Figueroa, fails to connect to the internet to send pictures of her sons' homework back to their teachers, from the roof of her apartment, which has gone two weeks without running water in the Catia neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, May 6, 2020. (Image: AP) 5/12 The doors are closed and classrooms are empty at the "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness, school in the Las Mayas neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, April 28, 2020. Classes have been suspended in Venezuela since March 13 due to the lockdown amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP) 6/12 Teacher Elizabeth Franco, right, corrects the schoolwork of a student brought by his mother at the Dr. Guillermo Delgado Palacios school in the Del Valle neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, 2020. Franco goes a few hours every day to the school to correct homework because she does not have a smart phone or internet at home to teach remotely. (Image: AP) 7/12 A basketball court sits empty at the closed "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness school in the Las Mayas neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, May 12, 2020. (Image: AP) 8/12 Leidy Martinez helps her children Osmeiber and Joandry with online homework at their home in the Las Mayas neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, May 7, 2020. (Image: AP) 9/12 A teacher wearing surgical gloves amid the new coronavirus pandemic corrects homework from students who do not have internet at home, at the closed "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness school in the Las Mayas neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, May 12, 2020. (Image: AP) 10/12 Parents who do not have internet at home copy their children's assignments from a billboard at the entrance of their closed school Dr. Guillermo Delgado Palacios in the Del Valle neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, 2020. (Image: AP) 11/12 Kindergarten student Ana Paula Sotillo does schoolwork at her home. (Image: AP) 12/12 A teacher checks a student list and holds homework brought by students' parents who do not have internet at home, at the "Fe y Alegria," or Faith and Happiness school, in the Las Mayas neighbourhood of Caracas, Venezuela, May 12, 2020. (Image: AP) First Published on May 16, 2020 10:35 am