Coronavirus pandemic | Outbreak in San Francisco shelter underlines danger for the homeless

Seventy people at San Francisco’s largest homeless shelter have tested positive for the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed said Friday.

The outbreak, which included two staff members, is the largest reported at a single shelter in the United States. It reinforces a major fear that homeless people, many whom have preexisting respiratory illnesses, are especially vulnerable to the pandemic.

Advocates in San Francisco, where there are more than 8,000 homeless people, had expressed concern in recent weeks that the city had not moved quickly enough to use empty hotel rooms to thin out the shelter system.

California has procured more than 8,000 hotel rooms for homeless people and those who need to quarantine themselves, far short of the more than 100,000 people in the state who sleep on the streets.

The shelter where the outbreak occurred, Multi-Service Center South, normally houses around 400 people. In recent weeks, the city had reduced that number of occupants to 144, all of whom were tested on Friday.

The outbreak underlined the breathtaking speed at which the virus can spread in a congregate setting.

Dr. Grant Colfax, the director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, said the city tested residents of the shelter on Wednesday and again on Friday.

“On Wednesday there were five positive cases,” Colfax said. “Today there are 70.”

New York City, which has the country’s largest homeless population, has identified coronavirus cases in dozens of shelters. In Silicon Valley, a homeless person living in an encampment died of the disease. At least a dozen homeless people have tested positive for the virus in Los Angeles County, according to authorities.

San Francisco has deployed a dual strategy in trying to protect its homeless population, spacing out beds in homeless shelters and lifting its ban on tent encampments. Many streets, largely empty of other residents, are now lined with camping tents that city workers make sure are kept at least 6 feet apart.

“We are no longer trying to break up encampments, whether it’s one tent or 15 tents,” Jeff Kositsky, a city official charged with managing the coronavirus response for the roughly 5,000 people in San Francisco who sleep on the streets.

“We are trying to stay focused on letting people shelter in place.”

Experts say cities face a dilemma in addressing the homelessness crisis during the pandemic. Bringing people indoors offers access to showers and bathrooms but might also make the virus more transmissible.

“The shelters present a greater risk of transmission because you have people interacting and sleeping in close quarters,” said Linsey Marr, an expert in airborne disease transmission at Virginia Tech. “You have much greater density of people.”

Kositsky said that in addition to homeless people, hundreds of city employees charged with looking after them were also vulnerable to the virus.

“I’m out with the outreach workers and none of us have protective gear,” he said.

Last week in downtown San Francisco, Melvin Caldwell, who works in homeless outreach, asked a dozen people sitting on a sidewalk whether they had enough food. As he handed out flyers urging people to be mindful of hygiene and social distancing, a voice came from inside a nearby tent: “People are dying from this thing?”

Caldwell said he was concerned about contracting the virus because his wife had an autoimmune disease.

“Her thing right now is to be super cautious,” he said. “She wants me to keep my distance from people.”

With most commuters no longer coming into the city and residents sheltering in their condominiums, homeless people make up the vast majority of people on downtown San Francisco sidewalks.

“I didn’t think it would come to this,” said Dawn Koch, who sat on a sidewalk on Main Street last week. “To see nobody walking around — it’s weird.”

Koch, 44, who has been homeless for most of her adult life, said the shuttered shops and restaurants in the city had reduced the number of places where people could use bathrooms. San Francisco has placed portable hand-washing stations around the city.

The announcement of the outbreak on Friday was in contrast to encouraging signs in California that stay-at-home orders have succeeded in reducing the number of hospitalizations. Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would soon announce how the stay-at-home orders would be modified.

The state reported a 1.1% increase in admissions to intensive care units a day after recording a slight decrease. There were 49 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 541.

c.2020 The New York Times Company