App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | Oil market shock to spill over into global supply chains: IEA

Oil prices crumbled as the pandemic slashed global fuel consumption, with further pressure from a supply shock due to the end of production cuts from OPEC producers and Russia.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be felt throughout oil's global supply chains and ripple into other parts of the energy sector, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on April 1.

Oil prices crumbled as the pandemic slashed global fuel consumption, with further pressure from a supply shock due to the end of production cuts from OPEC producers and Russia.

Crude oil prices ended a volatile quarter with their biggest losses in history, and declined about 55 percent in March, the most on record. Prices also plunged to their lowest level since 2002 on March 30.

Close

About 5 million barrels of oil extracted worldwide every day are not attracting high enough premiums to offset the costs of extracting it out of the field, according to the Paris-based IEA agency.

related news

Prices available to producers in Western Canada have dropped to single digits, and instances of negative prices have also emerged in parts of North America for other grades, IEA said in the report.

Oil producers have responded by implementing major reductions to their spending on new production, with the initial cuts in the 20 percent-35 percent range relative to what was previously planned for 2020, the report said.

IEA had earlier estimated 50 percent-85 percent drops in net income for selected producer countries in 2020, compared with 2019, but these declines could be even greater depending on the extent of demand shock.

Many oil majors will re-evaluate their existing portfolios, possibly leading to another wave of refinery closures.

The agency also warned against the implications of oil price collapse on other energy sectors, adding a sustained period of low oil prices would affect the prospects for clean energy transitions such as natural gas.

"Oil at $25 a barrel would leave some international gas suppliers struggling to cover their operating costs, and the depressed spot market for gas would not provide any relief."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 10:55 am

tags #Commodities #Crude oil #Economy #International Energy Agency #World News

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000cr fresh slippages in Q4; COVID-19 to take a toll on asset quality, says MD&CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000cr fresh slippages in Q4; COVID-19 to take a toll on asset quality, says MD&CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.