Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | Novartis works with life sciences companies to fight COVID-19

Fifteen companies have agreed to share their libraries of compounds that already have some degree of safety and activity data. Successful hits would move rapidly into in vivo trials in as little as two months, Novartis said in a statement on March 26.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Novartis said it was working with a consortium of life sciences companies to accelerate the development, manufacture and delivery of vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments for COVID-19.

Fifteen companies have agreed to share their libraries of compounds that already have some degree of safety and activity data.

Successful hits would move rapidly into in vivo trials in as little as two months, Novartis said in a statement on March 26.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #healthcare and life sciences sector #Novartis #World News

