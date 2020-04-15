App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 'Not the time to reduce the resources' of WHO: UN Chief

It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, it is absolutely critical to the world's efforts to win the war against COVID-19, he said

It is "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

"It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world's efforts to win the war against COVID-19," he said after US President Donald Trump announced earlier that his country would cut off funding to the UN health body for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 08:22 am

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #USA #WHO #World News

