you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Nike closes stores in US and some other countries

Nike stores in South Korea, Japan and much of China will remain open, however, the statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Multinational sporting goods seller Nike will close its stores in the US, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand for 11 days starting Monday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement.

It added that its online sales would continue as usual.

On Friday, the company had encouraged its US-based employees to work from home if possible. Nike has roughly 25,000 employees in the United States and more than 70,000 worldwide.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 08:12 am

tags #coronavirus #Nike #US #World News

