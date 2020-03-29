App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: New Zealand report first death caused by COVID-19

New Zealand has now become the latest nation to join the list of countries to register deaths occurred by COVID-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

New Zealand has reported its first death from the new coronavirus.
Health authorities on March 29 said the victim was a woman in her 70s.
They said she was admitted to a West Coast hospital last week with what they initially thought was influenza, and hospital staff did not wear full protective equipment.
As a result, 21 staffers have been put in self-isolation for two weeks.The country has reported 514 cases of COVID-19. On March 18, New Zealanders began a strict four-week lock-down.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 12:58 pm

tags #coronavirus #New Zealand #world

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.