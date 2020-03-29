Coronavirus pandemic: New Zealand report first death caused by COVID-19

New Zealand has reported its first death from the new coronavirus.Health authorities on March 29 said the victim was a woman in her 70s.They said she was admitted to a West Coast hospital last week with what they initially thought was influenza, and hospital staff did not wear full protective equipment.As a result, 21 staffers have been put in self-isolation for two weeks.The country has reported 514 cases of COVID-19. On March 18, New Zealanders began a strict four-week lock-down.