you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 11:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | New Zealand extends lockdown by a week, to ease measures on April 27

"New Zealand will move out of Alert Level 4 lockdown at 11.59 p.m. on Monday April 27, one week from today," Ardern said in a news conference.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

New Zealand will extend the lockdown measures in place to beat the coronavirus by a week, after which it will move to a lower level of restrictions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

"New Zealand will move out of Alert Level 4 lockdown at 11.59 p.m. on Monday April 27, one week from today," Ardern said in a news conference.

"We will then hold in Alert Level 3 for two weeks, before reviewing how we are tracking again, and making further decisions at Cabinet on the 11th of May," she said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 11:12 am

tags #coronavirus #lockdown #New Zealand #World News

