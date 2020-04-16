Coronavirus pandemic | Nearly 2,600 US COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours: Tally

A running tally from Johns Hopkins showed 2,569 victims at 8:30 pm Eastern Time.
The United States on Wednesday recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University said.
A running tally from Johns Hopkins showed 2,569 victims at 8:30 pm Eastern Time (0030 GMT Thursday), compared with the same time the previous evening, bringing the total number of US deaths to 28,326 - higher than any other nation.
First Published on Apr 16, 2020 07:55 am