you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 07:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Nearly 2,000 US deaths for second day in a row: Johns Hopkins tally

The record-breaking figure of 1,973 deaths (slightly higher than the previous day's toll of 1,939) brings the total number of US fatalities to 14,695.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The United States recorded nearly 2,000 novel coronavirus deaths for a second day in a row, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Wednesday (0030 GMT Thursday).

The US death toll now exceeds that of Spain, which has suffered 14,555 deaths but has not surpassed Italy, whose toll stands at 17,669.

The US death toll now exceeds that of Spain, which has suffered 14,555 deaths but has not surpassed Italy, whose toll stands at 17,669.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 07:34 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #USA #World News

