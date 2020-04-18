App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | N Korea says released all foreign nationals from coronavirus quarantine

The report didn't specify how many people remained under the country's 30-day quarantine. Figures from previous state media reports suggest the North would have released close to 10,000 people over the past weeks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

North Korea on Saturday said it has released all foreign nationals from coronavirus quarantine while it continues to strengthen anti-virus efforts. The official Korean Central News Agency also said Saturday authorities released all citizens who had been quarantined in the provinces of South Phyongan and North Hwanghae, which are near capital Pyongyang, and the city of Rason at a tri-point bordering China and Russia.

The North had initially placed 380 foreigners under quarantine. The North in March arranged a special government flight to fly out dozens of diplomats to Vladivostok, Russia.

The KCNA says officials are continuing to strengthen “medical monitoring” of its citizens while ensuring normal activity for those released from quarantine.

The North has said there hasn't been a single virus case on its territory, but the claim is questioned by many outside experts.

Describing its anti-virus efforts as a “matter of national existence,” the North has banned foreign tourists, shut down nearly all cross-border traffic with China, intensified screening at entry points and mobilized health workers to monitor residents and isolate those with symptoms.

First Published on Apr 18, 2020 11:47 am

tags #coronavirus #North Korea #World News

