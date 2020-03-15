App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 05:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | Malaysia reports 190 new coronavirus cases, most linked to mosque event

The new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 428, the health ministry said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Malaysia reported 190 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, most linked to a religious event at a mosque that was attended by more than 10,000 people from several countries.

The new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 428, the health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said all event participants and their close contacts will be placed under mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Close

Malaysian health authorities have said around 16,000 people attended the religious gathering held at a mosque near Kuala Lumpur between Feb. 27 and March 1. Around 14,500 of the participants are Malaysian.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday that the country was facing a "second wave" of infections, and warned of an impact on economic growth.

In neighbouring Brunei, 38 of a total 40 cases had been linked to the religious gathering as of Saturday.

Singapore has also reported some cases linked to the same event.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 05:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.