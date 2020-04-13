Coronavirus pandemic | Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.
12 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 432.11:04 a.m.
Two more COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat; state toll rises to 26. 10:51 a.m. 334 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pakistan, death toll reaches 93.
COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates
11 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan.9:44 a.m.
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 308, cases 9,152.9:34 a.m.
59 Indians among 233 new cases in Singapore.9:27 a.m.
Four new COVID-19 cases, including one death, in Dharavi, Mumbai.9:07 a.m.
First COVID-19 case in Nagaland, a man tests positive.8:48 a.m.
China's reports 108 new COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 3,341.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
