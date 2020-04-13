App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.

12:03 p.m.

12 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 432.

11:04 a.m.

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat; state toll rises to 26. 10:51 a.m. 334 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pakistan, death toll reaches 93.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

10:24 a.m.

11 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan.

9:44 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 308, cases 9,152.

9:34 a.m.

59 Indians among 233 new cases in Singapore.

9:27 a.m.

Four new COVID-19 cases, including one death, in Dharavi, Mumbai.

9:07 a.m.

First COVID-19 case in Nagaland, a man tests positive.

8:48 a.m.

China's reports 108 new COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 3,341.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #World News

