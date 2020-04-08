App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on April 8

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

11:46 a.m.

Odisha Government seals the posh Satya Nagar area in the state capital and declared the locality as a "containment zone" after a person without any recent travel history tested positive for COVID-19.

11:27 a.m.

More than 29 million hydroxychloroquine doses bought by US have come from India, US President Donald Trump says.

11:23 a.m.

Rajasthan records five more cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 348.

11:21 a.m.

Sixty new coronavirus cases are reported in Maharashtra, taking the number of such cases in the state to 1,078.

11:10 a.m.

Curfew to continue in Himachal's Una as more 9 test positive for COVID-19.

10:50 a.m.

Four new coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 179.

10:46 a.m.

Fifteen new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh since last night, taking the total number of infected to 329, official says.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

10:43 a.m.

Wet markets important risk factor for disease spread, UN biodiversity chief says.

10:41 a.m.

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi area in Mumbai, taking the total number of such cases in the densely-populated slum area to nine.

10:39 a.m.

About 400 million workers in India may sink into poverty, UN report says.

10:36 a.m.

Aligarh chief mufti asks Muslims not to visit graveyards and mosques on Shab-e Barat.

10:31 a.m.

Deathtoll due to COVID-19 rises to 149 in India as cases climb to 5,194.

10:22 a.m.

Legendary singer John Prine dies from coronavirus at 73.

10:20 a.m.

UN chief suspends rotation and deployment of peacekeepers till June 30 amid COVID19 crisis.

10:01 a.m.

CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with all Delhi MPs on the issue of coronavirus via video conference.

9:20 a.m.

Two more people died of coronavirus infection in Pune, taking the toll in the Maharashtra district to 10.

8:57 a.m.

China lifts 73-day lockdown of Wuhan as fresh COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 in the country and two new deaths heightened concerns of a rebound in infections

8:56 a.m.

PM Modi condoles death of veteran Indian-American journalist who died of coronavirus.

8:32 a.m.

The number of deaths in the US due to the coronavirus crossed 12,700, with a record 1,900 fatalities in a single day, as President Donald Trump said new data projections reveal fewer deaths than originally thought.

8:01 a.m.

An Indian American's pharma firm donates 3.4 million Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate tablets to key COVID-19 battleground states in the US, including New York and Louisiana.

6:59 a.m.

The African American community is more susceptible to coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 testing data from the ground, US President Donald Trump says.

5:44 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says he would put a hold on America's funding to the WHO, accusing it of becoming China-centric during the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 12:19 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus impact #Coronavirus pandemic #Coronavirus updates #World News

