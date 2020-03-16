Coronavirus pandemic | Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on March 16.

11.35 am

Odisha reports first confirmed case of coronavirus as researcher returning from Italy tests positive for COVID-19, government spokesperson says.

11.28 am

Amusement park operator Wonderla Holidays says it has decided to temporarily close its Hyderabad park from 15-21 March due to rising coronavirus scare in Telangana.

11.09 am

A health worker in Rajasthan's Dausa district was arrested and his services were terminated for allegedly spreading fake news about coronavirus, police say.

11.09 am

Lawyers, litigants and media personnels were thermal-screened in the Supreme Court on Monday amid coronavirus scare.

10.45 am

Due to coronavirus, most airlines in the world will be bankrupt by the end of May, unless there is coordinated govt-industry action, says global aviation consultancy firm CAPA.

10.32 am

Three people of the 236 who were evacuated from Iran on Sunday were checked for coronavirus and tested negative, officials say.

10.11 am

Ukrainian-born actor-model Olga Kurylenko says she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The coronavirus death toll in China rose to 3,213 with 14 new fatalities, while the imported cases climbed to 123 after 12 new infections were reported.

New York closes public schools, limits services at restaurants to combat COVID-19.

09.39 am

Sylvester Stallone-starrer 'Samaritan' on two-week hiatus over coronavirus outbreak.

09.13 am

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends to postpone or cancel events having a gathering of 50 people or more for next eight weeks amid stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

09.10 am

Fourth batch of 53 Indians return to India from Iran, taking the total number of people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit country to 389.

04.04 am

Three of the biggest annual charity and cultural events in South Africa organised by the local Indian community cancelled.

03.42 am

South Africa announces a National State of Disaster over the coronavirus crisis as the number of people infected by the disease in the country reached 61.

12.02 am

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have held a discussion on the coronavirus crisis over the phone, the US State Department said.