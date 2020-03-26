Coronavirus pandemic: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on March 26.
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.
2:52 p.m.
There is no restriction on hawkers, online home-delivery services amid lockdown, says Gautam Buddh Nagar administration.
2:36 p.m.
Coronavirus deaths in Australia increases to 12 with the number of infected nearly 2,800.
2:32 p.m.
Delhi Metro services closure period extended till April 14, DMRC says.
2:30 p.m.
A man in Mumbai kills his brother for stepping out despite COVID-19 lockdown.
2:17 p.m.
A Delhi Police constable is suspended for damaging vegetable carts during lockdown.
2:11 p.m.
Mahindra & Mahindra hopes to be ready with ventilator prototype in 3 days to assist combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
2:09 p.m.
Steps being taken under PM Modi's firm leadership will be effective in combating virus, Dalai Lama says.
2:08 p.m. The Delhi Police distributes food packets to slum-dwellers amid lockdown.
2:01 p.m.
The government will provide 5 kg grains and 1 kg pulses for free over next 3 months, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says.
1:50 p.m.
Suspected coronavirus patient left Srinagar hospital for home after stray dogs entered the ward, her family says.
1:39 p.m.
Inquiry is ordered into a COVID-19 suspect being allowed to leave hospital in Srinagar.
1:34 p.m.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for doctors, paramedic, and healthcare workers.
1:26 p.m.
Scientists identify nearly 70 drugs that may be effective against COVID-19.
1:25 p.m.
Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Noida.
1:18 p.m.
Buses are deployed for vegetable-fruit delivery in Chandigarh as people remain indoors to combat coronavirus spread.
1:13 p.m.
The Ranchi administration asks people to give leave to domestic helps without pay cut.
1:09 p.m.
The government has enough foodgrain reserves to feed the poor amid the nationwide lockdown, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan says.
1:01 p.m.
Shops selling essentials will remain open round the clock, says Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.
12:43 p.m.
Britannia urges government to issue necessary permits to people in food processing supply chain.
12:40 p.m.
Coronavirus will impact India's economic growth "severely", with disruption across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, oil, financial, among others, says a report.
12:34 p.m.
A total of 36 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far, CM Arvind Kejriwal says.
12:24 p.m.
Steel companies are considering to cut production amid coronavirus lockdown, sources say.
12:17 p.m.
Shortage of thermal scanners in two inter-state check gates of Nagaland, official says
12:16 p.m.
Warm, humid climate linked to slower COVID-19 transmission, MIT study says.
12:01 p.m.
Forty eight people who came in contact with COVID-19 patient in Srinagar are put in quarantine.
11:56 a.m.
Housing sales fell by 42 per cent during January-March period at 45,200 units across seven major cities over spread of coronavirus, brokerage firm Anarock says.
11:52 a.m.
China's ruling Communist Party poses a "substantial threat" to Americans' health and their way of life, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says.
11: 44 a.m.
US President Donald Trump says that the WHO has "very much" sided with China on coronavirus crisis.
11:43 a.m.
Mobile maker Lava pays 20 per cent advance salary to factory workers to support their expenses during the lockdown period.
11:26 a.m.
Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking total cases in the city rise to 10.
11:20 a.m.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 649, with a death toll of 13, Health Ministry says.
11:07 a.m.
SpiceJet says its special flight will take 142 Iran-returned Indians to quarantine facility in Jodhpur.
11:05 a.m.
ICMR invites quotations from manufacturers for supply of COVID-19 test kits.
11:04 a.m.
Extending closures in Wuhan may prevent second wave of COVID-19, study says.
10:35 a.m.
Restrictions intensified in Kashmir following the detention of 4 more COVID-19 cases with the total number in the valley rising to 11.
10:23 a.m.
The National Book Trust offers free download of books to encourage reading during coronavirus lockdown.
9:49 a.m.
Indian-American hoteliers offer free accommodation to stranded Indian students in the US.
9:46 a.m.
A 65-year-old man from Hyderpora area of Srinagar dies, becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus.
9:38 a.m.
China reports no new local coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, but the number of imported COVID-19 cases sharply rose to 67.
9:30 a.m.
Fifty people are booked for lockdown violation in UP's Muzaffarnagar.
9:00 a.m.
Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 20 as five more people test positive.
8:58 a.m.
Coronavirus cases in the US cross 65,000 with more than 1,000 fatalities.
1:15 a.m.Three more people test positive for coronavirus in Goa, health department officials say.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!