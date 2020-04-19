App
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2020 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Italy's daily cases at nearly 3,500

There were 482 more deaths, raising the overall official toll to 23,227 in Italy, which has Europe's highest number of deaths.

The Health Ministry in Italy says there were 3,491 new coronavirus cases, nearly identical to the previous day increase in confirmed infections.

The country is approaching the end of its sixth week of nationwide lockdown, with people allowed out of their homes only for essential work or buying food and tending to family members.

Overall, Italy has nearly 176,000 confirmed cases.

First Published on Apr 19, 2020 08:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Italy

