you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 02:48 PM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | Italy has 531 infections in the past 24 hours

The number of confirmed new infections in Italy rose by just 531 in the past 24 hours, with half in the populous northern region of Lombardy that has borne the brunt of Italy's epidemic.

PTI

The civil protection agency on Sunday reported just 50 deaths but officials said that Lombardy had not updated its toll.

More than half of Italy's regions reported new cases in the single digits - with the caveat that tests are being administered only to those who are hospitalized, have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who is positive for the virus.

The number of people in intensive care dropped to 553. Italy is in the first full week of loosened restrictions, with bars and restaurants open as well as beaches and parks.

Mayors in many cities have complained about nightlife spilling out into streets and piazzas with many showing a casual attitude toward physical distancing and lax mask habits.

First Published on May 25, 2020 02:40 pm

Big Story | Domestic flights resume amid confusion over different norms by states

States seeking to employ Uttar Pradesh workers will need permission: CM Yogi Adityanath

40% travel, tourism firm staring at complete shutdown risk in next 3-6 months: Report

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.