Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu enters quarantine after aide tests positive for COVID-19

So far, 4,347 Israelis have tested positive for the coronavirus, with the vast majority of cases mild and 134 recoveries

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on March 30 that he will enter quarantine after an aide on Knesset affairs tested positive for coronavirus.

Neyanyahu's office said the step was a precaution and is being taken even before the epidemiological investigation has been concluded, Israel's Haretz newspaper reported.

Israel is under total lockdown with people not allowed to even walk beyond 100 metres from their homes and have been generally advised to go out only to stock food.

Close

So far, 4,347 Israelis have tested positive for the coronavirus, with the vast majority of cases mild and 134 recoveries. Sixteen patients have died and 95 are in serious condition. One Israeli tourist died in Italy, the paper said.

A number or prominent personalities have tested positive for the deadly virus, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had also earlier said he would be going into self-quarantine after his wife tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, Trudeau's wife has now recovered.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 06:30 pm

