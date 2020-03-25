Coronavirus pandemic | Iran COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000: Health ministry

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said "our colleagues have registered 2,206 new cases of COVID-19 infection" in the past 24 hours, bringing total infections to 27,017.
First Published on Mar 25, 2020 04:55 pm