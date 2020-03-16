App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | India's 'namaste' catches world’s fancy as it strives to contain COVID-19

Here are few pictures showing world leaders using 'namaste' and elbow bump greeting gestures worldwide amid coronavirus outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With the havoc of coronavirus pandemic around the globe, world leader are ditching handshakes and opting for Namaste gesture to greet in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It is recommended to avoid physical contact including shaking hands. Leaders are also seen greeting others with an unfamiliar gesture of elbow bump for safety against the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: REUTERS)
1/11

With the havoc of coronavirus pandemic around the globe, world leader are ditching handshakes and opting for 'namaste' gesture to greet in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It is recommended to avoid physical contact including shaking hands. Leaders are also seen greeting others with an unfamiliar gesture of elbow bump for safety against the coronavirus pandemic. Here  are few pictures showing world's famous personalities using 'namaste' and elbow bump as greeting gestures worldwide. (Image: Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron uses Namaste gesture to welcome Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia as they arrive at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters)
2/11

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron uses namaste gesture to welcome Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia as they arrive at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar greeted each other in the traditional Indian way of namaste instead of handshake during a meet at the White House amid coronavirus spread. (Image: AP)
3/11

US President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar greeted each other in the traditional Indian way of namaste instead of handshake during a meet at the White House amid coronavirus spread. (Image: AP)

Britain's Prince Charles was greeted by Patricia Janet Scotland, Baroness Scotland of Asthal with namaste gesture at Marlborough House, in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
4/11

Britain's Prince Charles was greeted by Patricia Janet Scotland, Baroness Scotland of Asthal with namaste gesture at Marlborough House, in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (center left) performs namaste greeting to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (center right front) and Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (rear center right) upon arrival at Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: AP)
5/11

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (center left) performs namaste greeting to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (center right front) and Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (rear center right) upon arrival at Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advised his citizens to adopt 'namaste' as a way of greeting instead of shaking hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Image: Reuters)
6/11

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advised his citizens to adopt 'namaste' as a way of greeting instead of shaking hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Image: Reuters)

British TV Personality Floella Benjamin and Britain's Prince Charles gesture instead of shaking hands, due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: AP)
7/11

British TV Personality Floella Benjamin and Britain's Prince Charles gesture instead of shaking hands, due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa pose in the position of the customary handshake, which they did not do due to the coronavirus at the Chancellory in Berlin. (Image: Reuters)
8/11

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa avoided handshake due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Reuters)

LHC Group’s Bruce Greenstein elbow bumps with President Donald Trump during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden at the White House, Washington. (Image: AP)
9/11

LHC Group’s Bruce Greenstein elbow bumps with President Donald Trump during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden at the White House, Washington. (Image: AP)

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales uses a Namaste gesture to greet Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood at London Palladium in London, England. (Image: Getty Images)
10/11

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales uses a Namaste gesture to greet Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood at London Palladium in London, England. (Image: Getty Images)

Texas Education Agency commissioner Mike Morath (left) and Dr. David Flegger (right) bump elbows rather that shake hands. (Image: AP)
11/11

Texas Education Agency commissioner Mike Morath (left) and Dr. David Flegger (right) bump elbows rather that shake hands. (Image: AP)

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 05:24 pm

tags #coronavirus outbreak #Coronavirus pandemic #Slideshow #World News

