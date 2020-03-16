Coronavirus pandemic | India's 'namaste' catches world’s fancy as it strives to contain COVID-19

With the havoc of coronavirus pandemic around the globe, world leader are ditching handshakes and opting for 'namaste' gesture to greet in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It is recommended to avoid physical contact including shaking hands. Leaders are also seen greeting others with an unfamiliar gesture of elbow bump for safety against the coronavirus pandemic. Here are few pictures showing world's famous personalities using 'namaste' and elbow bump as greeting gestures worldwide. (Image: Reuters)